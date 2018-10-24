Lewis Hamilton becomes the record seventh different winner in the first seven races of the Formula 1 season by taking victory in the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of Renault's Romain Grosjean and Sauber's Sergio Perez.

The McLaren driver fights his way through from third place in the last ten laps, passing Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel as they gambled on a one-stop strategy in opposition to Hamilton's two.

The win is Hamilton's third at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and sees him take lead in the 2012 world championship by two points from Alonso, with Vettel a further point behind.

