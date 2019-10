Watch highlights from the first seven races of the 2012 F1 season as, for the first time in the history of the sport, there were different winners of the opening seven races.

Jenson Button,Fernando Alonso,Nico Rosberg,Sebastian Vettel,Pastor Maldonado,Mark Webber and Lewis Hamilton have all won a race each - can the run continue for an eighth race in a row in Valencia next time out?

