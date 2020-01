Jake Humphrey and David Coulthard host the F1 Forum in the aftermath of the Bahrain Grand Prix, featuring race insight and analysis as well as a missing bag and the return of an old friend.

The pair also bump into to former Ferrari mechanic and McLaren co-ordinator Jo Ramirez, and chat to former Toro Rosso racer and BBC Radio 5 live analyst Jaime Alguersuari about his new role as Pirelli's tyre development driver.

