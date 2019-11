BBC Sport's Jake Humphrey and David Coulthard accost a hot-footing Martin Brundle in the Sakhir paddock during the F1 Forum following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Former Benetton, Jordan and McLaren driver Brundle left his role as the the BBC's main commentator at the end of 2011 to join Sky and was replaced by Ben Edwards, but is happy to talk to his former colleagues, telling them the 2012 F1 season has been "absolutely brilliant" so far.

