Austria's three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda believes sport and politics should be "kept apart", adding that holding a Grand Prix in Bahrain "cannot solve the political problem".

The former Brabham, Ferrari and McLaren racer says the sport has held "races around the world that have been ten times worse than here", and compares the staging of the event amid civil unrest to holding races in South Africa during apartheid.

