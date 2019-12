Mercedes' Nico Rosberg clinches his first Formula 1 victory in a thrilling race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The German led from pole position, controlling the race while a fierce battle for the remaining podium places raged between a tight field, with McLaren's Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton emerging in second and third respectively.

Rosberg's win is Mercedes' first victory since the 1955 Italian Grand Prix with five-time champion Juan Manuel Fangio.

