Lewis Hamilton explains why he is wearing a specially-designed helmet as a tribute to his hero, the late Ayrton Senna, during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

The helmet will be auctioned after the race in aid of the Ayrton Senna foundation, with Hamilton revealing he will "wear it proudly" in honour of the three-time world champion who Hamilton says was "one of the most significant people in my life growing up".

