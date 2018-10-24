Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard tells BBC Radio 5 live that Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel has what it takes to become one of the greats of the sport after retaining his world drivers' title by finishing third at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Coulthard also reveals that the German driver, who is now the youngest double champion in history at at 24 years and 98 days, celebrated by singing karaoke at a local pub and was joined by compatriot Michael Schumacher.

The BBC pundit jokes that Schumacher sang Frank Sinatra's "My Way", while his favourite number is any Beatles or Oasis track.