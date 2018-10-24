Lewis Hamilton will hope to put a disappointing 2011 season behind him after qualifying on pole for 2012's opening race in Melbourne.,

Ahead of last October's Japanese Grand Prix, David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan cast an expert eye over Lewis Hamilton's controversial season.

The 2008 world champion found himself at the centre of attention for good and bad reasons during 2011, and fomer McLaren driver Coulthard and team principal Jordan assess each of the incidents with the benefit of hindsight.

