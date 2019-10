Felipe Massa slaps Lewis Hamilton on the arm as the Englishman talks to the media after the Singapore Grand Prix and sarcastically says "good job pal" following a collision between the two during the race.

Hamilton received a drive-through penalty as the two drivers came together at Turn Seven and Massa accused the 26-year-old of "not using his mind".

Massa was forced to pit after suffering a puncture, whilst Hamilton also had to stop for a new front wing.

