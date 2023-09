Loughgall continued their impressive start to the season as they held an in-form Cliftonville side to a 1-1 draw at Solitude.

Jonny Addis opened the scoring for the Reds with an early header before Crusaders loanee Jay Body equalised before half-time.

Rory Hale hit the crossbar in the second period, but the Reds were unable to break down a stubborn Loughgall defence.