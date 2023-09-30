Newcastle United 2-0 Burnley: Clarets 'have to take their moments' - Vincent Kompany
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany bemoans the chances his side wasted, as the winless Clarets suffered a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle comfortably beat winless Burnley
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.