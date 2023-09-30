Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany bemoans the chances his side wasted, as the winless Clarets suffered a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle comfortably beat winless Burnley

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.