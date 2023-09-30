Newcastle 2-0 Burnley: Eddie Howe hails defensive improvement after clean sheet streak
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe praises his side's defensive improvement after logging five successive clean sheets with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley at St James' Park.
