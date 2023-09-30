Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson praises players after win at Old Trafford
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodson praises his players' "character, spirit and determination" after a "satisfying" 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Palace claim impressive win at Man Utd
