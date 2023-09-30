Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's decision-making was "not good enough" after they suffered their fourth defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on Saturday, 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.