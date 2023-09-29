West Ham: Jarrod Bowen on form, family and the future

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

West Ham and England forward Jarrod Bowen joins Football Focus reporter Liam MacDevitt to reflect on a big year both personally and professionally, as he looks to continue his strong start to the season.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 30 September at 12:00 BST on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Available to UK users only

Get all the best West Ham news and views right here

More from the Premier League (external site)

  • West Ham