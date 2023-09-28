After Bruno Fernandes and Darwin Nunez scored brilliant volleys in the most recent round of Premier League fixtures, BBC Sport takes a look back at some of the greatest efforts in the top flight's history -including strikes by Alan Shearer, Robin van Persie and Gareth Bale.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.