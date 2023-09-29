Did you know that Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso all started their football career at the same Basque club, Antiguoko?

With all three are forging promising managerial careers, Iraola tells The Football News Show how he wants to add to the success of Spaniards in the Premier League and how he hopes his first league win as Bournemouth boss is not too far away.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.