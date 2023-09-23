Watch: Blues go top as they beat wasteful Loughgall

Linfield move to the top of the Irish Premiership as two Jack Scott goals see off Loughgall 2-0 at Lakeview Park.

Loughgall were left to regret missing two glorious first-half chances with Nathaniel Ferris failing to find an empty net and Benjamin McKee squandering another great opportunity.

Scott fired the Blues ahead a minute before half-time with a low shot and doubled Linfield's advantage 20 minutes from the end as he poked home after Loughgall keeper Berraat Turker had dropped a Kyle McClean corner.