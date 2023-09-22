The Football News Show: How Ange Postecoglou has got Tottenham Hotspur fans behind him
Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an unbeaten start as Tottenham Hotspur manager, with fans responding positively to his style of football.
The Football News Show hears from Spurs fan Ali Speechly and former midfielder Michael Brown on why the Australian has been such an instant hit in north London and whether his personality could grant him more leeway if results start to falter.
