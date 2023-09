Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou tells Gary Lineker about being a refugee, his struggle for recognition from top clubs and his hopes of leaving a legacy at Spurs.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday, 23 September on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Get all the best Tottenham content right here

More from the Premier League (external site)