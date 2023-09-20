England Lioness Rachel Daly - who played for Houston Dash in the NWSL - believes the humidity and heat at the next men's World Cup in 2026 will not be safe to play in during afternoon games.

Daly collapsed from heat exhaustion at the end of a match in Texas in 2017 and said she hopes the organisers of the Fifa tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will look closely at the scheduling of kick-off times.

