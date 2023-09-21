Millie Bright: Lionesses have 'come to an agreement' with FA on player bonuses
Captain Millie Bright says England's players have "come to an agreement" with the Football Association over performance-related bonuses after a dispute that occurred before the Women's World Cup,
The Lionesses were frustrated a deal was not agreed before talks were put on hold during the tournament. Bright now says the squad are "really positive things will be different moving forward".
