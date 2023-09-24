Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle: Eddie Howe - I can't even remember the goalscorers
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe jokes that "he can't even remember the goalscorers" after they thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 in the Premier League.
REPORT: Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.