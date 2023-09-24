Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is happy with his side's performance against West Ham and praises their "super goals" which resulted in them winning 3-1 at Anfield.

REPORT: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.