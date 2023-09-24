Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham: Mikel Arteta - We feel like we've lost two points
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his team "lacked composure" and need to be more "ruthless" during their 2-2 draw against north London rivals Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.