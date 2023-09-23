Burnley 0-1 Man Utd: Vincent Kompany 'very calm' despite winless start
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says he is "very calm" despite his team's winless Premier League run extending to five games after their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United.
