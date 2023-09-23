Sean Dyche says Abdoulaye Doucoure was the "catalyst" for Everton as they ended their winless Premier League start with a 3-1 victory at Brentford.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 1-3 Everton

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 23 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

