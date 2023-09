Peter Crouch's dad Bruce recalls how upsetting it was watching his son be the subject of abuse because of his height during his playing career.

Speaking to Radio 4's World at One programme, he offers advice to Harry Maguire and his mum Zoe, who spoke out against the abuse directed at the Manchester United defender this week after England's 3-1 win over Scotland.

