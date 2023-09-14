David Brooks sits down with Football Focus to reflect on how battling Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma changed his perspective on life, and how good it is to be back playing football once again after getting the all-clear.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, 12:00 BST, Saturday 16 September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

