Nottingham Forest 1-1 Burnley: Steve Cooper - 'Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal moment of brilliance'
Head coach Steve Cooper feels Nottingham Forest had "real opportunities to do more" and is "really disappointed" with the goal they conceded, but is pleased with "a moment of brilliance" from Callum Hudson-Odoi to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Burnley.
REPORT: Hudson-Odoi stunner earns Forest draw against Burnley
