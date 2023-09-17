Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino says he does not care if people judge his approach
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he does not care if people judge his side's approach, despite a slow start to the season that has seen them win only once in the Premier League this season.
REPORT:Bournemouth and Chelsea play out forgettable draw
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 17 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.