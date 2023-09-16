Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises the "unbelievable" performance of Jeremy Doku after the winger scored his first Manchester City goal in a 3-1 win at West Ham.

REPORT: Man City come from behind to beat West Ham

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.