West Ham 1-3 Man City: Pep Guardiola praises Jeremy Doku after first Premier League goal
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises the "unbelievable" performance of Jeremy Doku after the winger scored his first Manchester City goal in a 3-1 win at West Ham.
REPORT: Man City come from behind to beat West Ham
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.