West Ham 1-3 Man City: 'Small margins didn't go in Hammers' favour' - David Moyes
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
David Moyes feels as though his side "didn't get many opportunities" and that "the small margins didn't go in Hammers' favour" after their 3-1 loss to Manchester City.
REPORT: Man City come from behind to beat West Ham
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 16 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.