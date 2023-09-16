Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou praises the mentality of his side after they come from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 with two late goals.

REPORT: Spurs score twice in stoppage time to stun Blades

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.