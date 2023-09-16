Manchester United 1-3 Brighton: Individuals have to step up - Erik ten Hag
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag says "individuals have to step up" after his side's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.
REPORT: Brighton up to third with 3-1 win over Man Utd
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 16 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.