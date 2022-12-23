Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp bemoans first-half struggles despite comeback win
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp says his side need to improve how they start matches despite coming from behind to win against Wolves at Molineux after trailing at half-time.
REPORT: Resilient Liverpool earn late win at Wolves
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.