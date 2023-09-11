Former Northern Ireland international striker Warren Feeney says passion and 'playing for the shirt' should be part and parcel of playing for the country.

Feeney was speaking to BBC Sport NI after Northern Ireland lost a fifth Euro 2024 qualifier in a row when they went down 1-0 to Kazakhstan in Astana on Sunday.

After the game, all-time mens' record goalscorer David Healy pointed the finger at 'structural failings' inside the Irish FA as a contributory factor in the team's disappointing run of results.