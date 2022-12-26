Rubin and Joel Colwill are hoping for the chance to play international football together for the first time in their careers.

Rubin, 21, and his brother Joel, 18, have both been named in the Wales Under-21s squad for Friday's friendly match against Liechtenstein and the European Championship qualifier in Lithuania on 12 September.

Both featured for Cardiff City against Colchester United in the first round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.