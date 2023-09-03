Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd: Declan Rice delights in first Gunners goal
Midfielder Declan Rice is delighted to score his first Arsenal goal in the Gunners' 3-1 win over Manchester United and jokes "it was prime Vanilla Ice".
REPORT: Arsenal score two late goals to stun Man Utd
