Wales manager Robert Page believes Brennan Johnson could cope with the pressure of a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but says he will not be filling Harry Kane’s boots.

The Nottingham Forest forward has been linked with a move to the North London club before the end of the transfer window.

Page is confident that Johnson would not look out of place at Spurs, but believes he should not be seen as a direct replacement for Kane, who left for Bayern Munich earlier in August.

