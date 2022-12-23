Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves: Hodgson 'delighted' but Palace still 'work in progress'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is "delighted" following his side's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, but admits they still have "a lot to do".
REPORT: Edouard double gives Palace victory against Wolves
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.