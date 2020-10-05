Sheffield Utd 1-2 Manchester City: Blades should be taking point - Paul Heckingbottom
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom feels his side "can take a lot" of positives from the 2-1 loss to Manchester City, but would have "preferred to have taken a point" after being denied by Rodri's late winner
READ MORE:Sheffield United 1-2 Man City
Follow highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2, at 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.