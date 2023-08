Aston Villa boss says Matty Cash was "perfect" after he scored two goals in a more advanced position as Aston Villa beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.

READ MORE: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa

Follow highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2, at 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.