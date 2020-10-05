Victories over Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken Brighton to the top of the Premier League at the end of a game week for the first time, but how are they doing it having lost the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window?

Presenter Ben Croucher is joined on The Football News Show by commentator Johnny Cantor and former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell to discuss how the replacements need time to adjust to Roberto de Zerbi's methods and why matching last season's finish of sixth is within reach.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.