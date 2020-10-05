Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo tells Football Focus he feels a responsibility to score more goals in the absence of Ivan Toney, and how his hobbies help him to switch off from football.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 26 August at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app and get all the best Brentford content right here

Available to UK users only.

More from the Premier League (external site)