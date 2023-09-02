Brighton 3-1 Newcastle: Eddie Howe says Magpies created own problems
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says his side created their own problems and were "punished" for missed chances in the 3-1 defeat by Brighton.
REPORT: Ferguson bags hat-trick as Brighton beat Newcastle
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 2 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
