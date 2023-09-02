Manchester City 5-1 Fulham: VAR decision 'huge mistake' - Silva
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Fulham manager Marco Silva describes the video assistant referee's controversial decision to allow Nathan Ake's goal in his side's 5-1 defeat by Manchester City as a "huge mistake".
REPORT: Haaland scores -hat-trick as Man City beat Fulham
Follow highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day Saturday 2 September 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.