Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Away win 'a long time coming' - Steve Cooper
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Gary Lineker that his side's "rewarding" win was "a long time coming" following their 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.
