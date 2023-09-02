Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says Son Heung-min is an "outstanding" leader and that his side have belief in their football following their 5-2 win at Burnley.

REPORT: Son hits hat-trick as Spurs thrash Burnley

Follow highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day Saturday 2 September 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.