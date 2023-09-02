Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: Son Heung-min is an 'outstanding' leader - Ange Postecoglou
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says Son Heung-min is an "outstanding" leader and that his side have belief in their football following their 5-2 win at Burnley.
REPORT: Son hits hat-trick as Spurs thrash Burnley
Follow highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day Saturday 2 September 22:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.